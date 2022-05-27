Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 21 May - 27 May )

Several trending videos emerge during the week that entertain the netizens. One of the trending video was of an old woman doing overhead lifts with a barbell has gone viral on social media. 'Punjabi Industry' posted the video to Instagram on Friday. It has received over 4,000 views and a handful of comments on Instagram.

A small boy is seen watching his granny lifting a barbell on the patio in the video. The boy was taken aback by his grandmother's ability to fulfil the spur-of-the-moment fitness challenge he set for her.

Another trending video which has gone viral showing a lion biting off a zoo employee's finger after he startled the beast through the fence. On Friday, the individual caused the incident by pushing his hand through the lion's cage at the Jamaica Zoo in St Elizabeth.

The lion, irritated by the man's constant mockery, snarled and flashed its teeth in an attempt to warn him. The man, however, disregarded the warning and went on his way. The lion bit the man's finger as he struggled to release himself from the lion's jaws.

Show off bring disgrace The lion at Jamaica Zoo ripped his finger off. pic.twitter.com/Ae2FRQHunk — Ms blunt from shi born 🇯🇲 "PRJEFE" (@OneciaG) May 21, 2022

In the middle of the week, a viral video of six people riding a scooter in Mumbai captures a once-in-a-lifetime incident, with one of them resting on the shoulder of the last rider, who appears to be taking it all in.

A child dressed in a black kurta was seen sitting on the shoulder of a pillion rider aboard what looks to be a Honda Activa. As a result, the total number of people counted is six, and they are said to be riding. The viral footage was filmed from inside a car near the Star Bazaar in Andheri West.

Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter @CPMumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/ovy6NlXw7l — Ramandeep Singh Hora (@HoraRamandeep) May 22, 2022

A unique statement was made by an IndiGo pilot for a particular passenger, which was his wife, in the trending video. In a short period of time, the video went viral on Instagram. Alneez Virani surprised his wife Zahra by addressing her in his in-flight announcement as he prepared to depart for Mumbai.

During the ending of the week, another astonishing video comes up witnessing the bird stealing a woman's pizza in a viral video that has gone viral on the internet. When the incident occurred, a woman was eating a box of pizza in her backyard garden.

When the woman returned from doing some work inside the house a few moments later, she discovered that her meal had vanished. After that, the camera pans up to the sky, where the bird is seen carrying the entire pizza away.