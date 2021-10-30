Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 23 October - 30 October )

Several trending videos have emerged this week, catching people's attention and keeping them entertained throughout the week.



One of the trending videos of the week was Anand Mahindra, a corporate billionaire, regularly sends out positive tweets and videos to his Twitter followers. His most recent post is perfect for that kind of thing. Mahindra posted a trending video of a parent and daughter within a car listening to music. The music that the tiny girl prefers, on the other hand, will astound you. This viral film has captured the hearts of many people, and it just could do the same for you.

https://www.thehansindia.com/offbeat/watch-the-trending-video-of-anand-mahindra-showcasing-a-little-child-lip-syncing-to-popular-english-songs-712588

On the internet, you can find Dancing Dadi. Ravi Bala Sharma has shown this over time with her viral video featuring massive dance routines. The 63-year-old dancer's peppy Bollywood music videos are sure to brighten anyone's day. Sharma previously shared an explosive dance video in which she can be seen dancing to the song Navrai Majhi from Sridevi's 2012 film English Vinglish. Sharma starts the video by dancing to the song while wearing a beautiful purple and gold sari. Her appearance and motions are so adorable that they can't be overlooked.

https://www.thehansindia.com/offbeat/watch-the-trending-video-of-dadi-with-her-cutest-dancing-moves-713026

Another video witnessed unusual news abounds on the internet, and many of them will leave you scratching your head in confusion. One such instance, which was filmed in a viral video on the streets of Lahore, Pakistan, is likely to perplex you. An ostrich was seen hurriedly racing down a motorway in Lahore. Passengers on the same route took many footage of the bird, which wowed all of the netizens who saw it. On the Lahore Canal Road, the incident occurred.

https://www.thehansindia.com/cinema/box-office/watch-the-trending-video-of-an-ostrich-running-on-the-street-713180