Watch The Trending Video Of Anand Mahindra Showcasing A Little Child Lip-Syncing To Popular English Songs.

Anand Mahindra, a business billionaire, sends out feel-good tweets and videos to his Twitter followers on a regular basis. His most recent post is ideal for that type. Mahindra released a trending video of a father and daughter listening to music inside a car. However, you'll be shocked by the music that the small girl prefers. Several hearts have been captivated by this trending video, and it may win yours as well.



The trending video has 1.9 lakh views and hundreds of comments. While some people identified with Mali's musical selections, others praised her for listening to such English classics at such an early age.

Within the car, a little girl named Mali sits near her father in the trending video, which was initially uploaded by The Kabs Family. She demands on hearing to great English songs by Michael Jackson, James Brown, and the popular band Earth, Wind, and Fire while her father puts on some music for the ride. Mali, on the other hand, misspells the band's name, but she is unquestionably an ancient spirit stuck in a child's body.

Mahindra explained in her caption is by far the most amusing and touching handle he followed. He is not sure why they were put on hold for so long. Thank you for returning! And, by the way, Mali, you have excellent musical taste.

This is probably the most entertaining & heartwarming handle I follow. No clue why they were suspended for a while. Welcome back! And hey Mali, you have brilliant taste in music—because those are all hits from MY generation…😊 https://t.co/MnIesuDcC0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 26, 2021



