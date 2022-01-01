Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 26 December - 1st January)

Several trending videos emerged during the week that were able to gather the attention of the netizens and had entertained them in different ways. One of the trending video witnessed at the University of Nebraska, flying squirrels were seen while cutting down a dead oak. A member of the crew sent Larkin Powell, a conservation biology professor, a trending video. He was somewhat startled by what he discovered, according to the Lincoln Journal Star: the only existing Nebraska colony of the nocturnal and relatively small mammals was 90 miles away, near Indian Cave State Park in Nebraska's southeast corner. Flying squirrels have been living in the treetops a little above the animal experts at the university's School of Natural Resources in Lincoln, unseen until now, according to the sources. More than twenty-five thousand people have watched the viral video.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Flying Squirrel In A Decaying Oak Tree

Another trending video that came over during the video about Businesses tycoon Ratan Tata. On December 28, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, became 84 years old. A adolescent employee surprised the businessman with a cupcake, and a trending video of their little celebration quickly went viral. From internet users and prominent people, he received a deluge of well-wishes. The video was shared on LinkedIn by Vaibhav Bhoir, the business development manager of Tata Motor Finance. In his post, he talked about how simple his nature is. He described him as the nation's pride and an example to everybody. This viral film reminded people of the importance of simplicity, which has been lost in their opulent lifestyles.

Watch The Trending Video Of Ratan Tata's Birthday Celebration

While ending the week, the social media recieved a trending video of a man crying after his wife handed him a wedding ring for Christmas has gone viral. He was overtaken with joy and emotions when he opened his Christmas present. His response, as well as the storey behind it, moved a lot of people on the internet. A user of Good News Correspondent published the trending video on Twitter, saying that if you explain and love the simple things in life, you will be more fulfilled. It has around 16,000 views and 400 likes. His wife's considerate gesture moved him to tears, and he was visibly moved. His answer was really brilliant.

Watch The Trending Video Of The Man's Reaction When His Wife Gives Him A New Wedding Ring