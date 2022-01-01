Watch The Trending Video Of The Man's Reaction When His Wife Gives Him A New Wedding Ring

A trending video of a guy crying after his wife gave him a wedding ring for Christmas has gone popular on social media. When he opened his Christmas present, he was overcome with joy and emotions. Many internet users were moved by his reply and the tale behind it.

The trending video was also shared on Twitter by a user of Good News Correspondent and was said to explain and cherish the little things in life and you will be more fulfilled. It has almost 16 thousand views and 400 likes. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The family sits down to open their Christmas presents together in the video. His wife is filming his response as he opens his present. The man's original wedding band was misplaced two years ago, according to the text overlaying the video. The band was not particularly expensive, but he adored it.

His wife had previously offered him a new ring, but he refused since he preferred his old ring. The video then claims that the family did not plan anything for Christmas because of severe financial losses in November. Although they wrap some old gifts for their 3-year-old daughter and load stockings with candy. However, when the man learned that his wife had given him a similar wedding band for Christmas, he was overjoyed. The man was visibly impressed by his wife's thoughtful gesture and was moved to tears. His retort was just priceless.