Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 27 November - 3 December )

Several trending videos went viral this week, entertaining fans in a variety of ways. One of the videa was from the past has returned. The film was published to YouTube last year and has received over 6 million views since then. The 4-minute video shows two huge snakes fighting on a watery land. The python started the movie by pushing the king cobra through murky water near some plants, as shown in the viral video. When they became furious, they began assaulting each other. While the king cobra bit the python repeatedly, the python curled around the cobra.



https://www.thehansindia.com/offbeat/watch-the-trending-video-of-a-king-cobra-and-a-python-fighting-ferociously-717332

Another trending video witnesses an African brother-sister duo created a viral video that went popular on Instagram in a short amount of time. It demonstrated that language is not an impediment to people wanting and willing to try new things. The siblings are shown enjoying lip-syncing various expressions in the viral video. Not only in India, but also in Africa, the song Raatan Lambiyaan from the film Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has surpassed all expectations. This song by Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal from the film Shershaah has become extremely popular. It gained around 27,000 likes on it.



https://www.thehansindia.com/offbeat/watch-the-trending-video-of-siblings-from-africa-lip-syncing-on-indian-song-717732

While coming in the end of the week, a trending video of a dog tending to its owner's sprained foot has gone viral, and it's charming and touching in equal amount. The footage was published on Instagram by a page called Cuddle My Dog. In the viral video, a golden retriever doggo is seen tenderly caring for its owner's sprained foot. It even offered pain-relieving kisses and advised its user to utilise the ice pack. The caption stated that dogs are the best caregivers someone could ask for.



https://www.thehansindia.com/offbeat/watch-the-trending-video-of-a-dog-taking-care-of-the-owners-sprained-foot-717881