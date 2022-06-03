Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 28 May - 3 June )

Several trending video emerge during the week that entertained the netizens in different manners. Some of them make the netizens laugh whereas some leave them in tears. One of the trending video which was immensely circulated in all the social media platforms was about late singer KK. This video was making the netizens and his fans emotional as well as forcing to think the cause of his death.



After singer KK's sweating heavily during the event got viral, fans were found admitting that the AC was not working in a trending video of the late artist KK. When the singer returned to his hotel room a few hours after his performance, he was unhappy and fainted.

KK, a well-known vocalist, died at the age of 53 on Sunday night. He was in town for a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was apparently confirmed dead when he arrived at the hospital. Despite the fact that cardiac arrest is suspected as the cause of death. A video from the event has gone viral, showing the late musician sweating profusely in the midst of it all.

AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.

Not KK pic.twitter.com/EgwLD7f2hW — TheboywhoNevergrewup. (@Omnipresent090) May 31, 2022

Another video at the Delta Downs racecourse in Louisiana, United States, foreshadowed an unwanted guest to their peaceful surroundings. However, an alligator wandering the racetrack recently frightened them. This horrifying incident's trending video has gone viral on the internet.



Well, that's not something you see every day at the track... 😳🐊



(🎥 via Facebook - Joe Allen) pic.twitter.com/o6g0XGdRIn — Racing.com (@Racing) May 27, 2022

While at the end of the week, a video was shared that witnessed the hardships Indians are facing for water. The severe water shortage in many parts of Madhya Pradesh, in central India, has been brought to light by a viral video shows a lady scaling the wall of a well to seek access to water. In the footage, the woman can be seen climbing down the well without a rope or harness to reach the water.



Residents in Ghusiya village were forced to take such dramatic measures after wells and ponds dried up.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: People in Dindori's Ghusiya village risk their lives to fetch water from an almost dry well pic.twitter.com/jcuyLmE5xL — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2022



