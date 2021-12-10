Top Trending Videos Of The Week (4 December - 10 December)

There are several videos that emerged during the week, but some of them emerged to be trending videos as they have entertained the netizens in different manners. One of the trending videos witnessing Shalini Sen, applying sindoor to her groom, Ankan Majumdar, has gone viral. After making a kind gift to her fiancé, a bride from Kolkata, West Bengal, has gone popular on the internet.

A similar gesture was made at Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding not long ago, when Rajkummar personally persuaded his wife to place sindoor on his forehead. Shalini and Ankan married on December 2, and Shalini's sister Krittika shared wedding images on Facebook. Shalini's application of sindoor on the groom's forehead was not the only act of defiance. According to Krittika's description, the wedding was officiated by a group of female priests, and the concept of 'kanyadan' was dropped from the proceedings.



https://www.thehansindia.com/offbeat/watch-the-trending-video-of-a-bengal-bride-putting-sindoor-on-grooms-forehead-718606

Another trending video that amazes the netizens was of an elderly couple selling 'poha' on the streets for only Rs 10 has gone viral. In Tandapeth, Nagpur, the pair are seen hawking snacks in front of Pandit Nehru Convent. The viral video, which was published on Instagram by food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha, has gone viral and captured the hearts of many internet users.

In the footage, the couple can be seen selling a plate of poha for Rs 10 and aloo bonda for Rs 15. They begin making the meals around 4 a.m., and their stall opens at 6 a.m., according to the man. On the other side, the woman may be observed making poha while smiling broadly. The woman explains in the video that they needed to find a method to pay the rent and other expenses. The couple's unshakeable attitude has wowed internet users, and the video has gone viral in a matter of days.

https://www.thehansindia.com/offbeat/watch-the-trending-video-of-an-elderly-couple-from-nagpur-earning-respect-on-internet-for-selling-poha-on-streets-for-their-survival-718862

At last but definitely not least, while the week has come to an end, a trending video posted on Twitter, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, an American neurosurgeon, demonstrated how to make tea to his daughters. In the viral video, Gupta can be seen in the kitchen with his daughters. Gupta is CNN's senior medical correspondent and has appeared in a number of shows on the American news network.

He was demonstrating how to make chai using a recipe he learned from his mother. He claimed that he used to make the drink on a regular basis for his family. To make the popular beverage, they began by steeping three black tea bags in boiling water. The ginger and cardamom, finely diced, are then added to the saucepan. After boiling the water for a few minutes, they added milk. Following that, the family was seen sipping chai.

https://www.thehansindia.com/offbeat/watch-the-trending-video-of-an-indian-origin-us-doctor-teaching-her-daughter-to-prepare-chai-719093