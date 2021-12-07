Watch The Trending Video Of A Bengal Bride Putting Sindoor On Groom's Forehead

A trending video of the bride, Shalini Sen, applying sindoor to her groom Ankan Majumdar's forehead has gone viral on social media. A bride from Kolkata, West Bengal, has gone viral on the internet after making a thoughtful gift towards her groom. A similar gesture was seen not long ago during Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding when Rajkummar personally persuaded his bride to place sindoor on his forehead.

Shalini and Ankan married on December 2, and Shalini's sister Krittika posted photos of their wedding on Facebook. Shalini's act of applying sindoor on the groom's forehead was not the only one that defied expectations. The wedding was conducted by a group of female priests, according to Krittika's caption, and the concept of 'kanyadan' was removed from the procedures.





Shalini can be seen smiling and placing sindoor on Ankan's forehead in a trending video published alongside the photos.

The trending video has received over 211k views and a number of reactions. Netizens had a lot to say about the newlyweds, from blessings to complimenting them on breaking stereotypes.

At Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding, this wonderful gesture was also seen. In a video posted to Rajkummar's official Instagram account, after putting sindoor on Patralekhaa's forehead, he jokes, 'Tu bhi laga de,' to which the bride agrees.



