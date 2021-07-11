Top Trending Videos Of The Week

One of the major videos that grabbed the attention of the viewers was of a South Indian Bride whose uniqueness made the video different from others. She included golgappas, which are little fried flatbreads packed with filling and spicy water. In the short clip, the bride may be seen wearing a golgappa garland and bracelet. It has received over 4.7 million views and 125k likes since it was shared. The same bride was seen seated with a pile of rice papads on her head in another popular video. In what appeared to be an odd wedding ritual, the pile was then crushed on her.









The other trending video that inspired people to work hard and achieve what they want to be came during the week when a tribal guy from Odisha's Sambalpur district, who used to work as a daily wage labourer until last year, later began shooting videos and has now achieved over 7 lakh subscribers. The Odisha guy, Isak Munda decided to start filming YouTube videos in March 2020. He remarked that from Odisha TV he received a 5 lakh salary from YouTube in August 2020. The trending video quickly became popular on the platform, with over half a million views to date. It depicts the 35-year-old eating a meal of rice, sambar, a tomato, and green chiles with his hands.





The trending video with immense cuteness that emerged during the week was of two young boys singing a version of the song Five Hundred Miles has appeared online. The teenagers who performed this exquisite rendition of Five Hundred Miles have received a lot of appreciation from the internet.




