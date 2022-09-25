Two Adventure Enthusiasts Set Guinness World Record For Longest Slackline Walk Over Active Volcano

A video of two adventurers Rafael Zugno Bridi and Alexander Schulz's amazing record was shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records, and it has left internet fans in awe. By completing the longest slackline walk over an active volcano, the pair set a record.



On Tanna Island, in the southwest Pacific Ocean, Rafael and Alexander could be seen walking barefoot on the longest slackline stretched over Yasur volcano.

The caption of the social media post states that the two slacklined 42 metres (137 feet) above Mount Yasur's crater in Vanuatu. Here is the video, have a look at it :









Rafael and Alexander were seen in the video moving along the 261 metres (856 feet) long slackline while donning a helmet and gas mask. The camera also briefly captured the volcano spouting its cinders as the two continued their stroll.

The video has received over 20,000 likes and over 270,000 views since it was shared. Internet fans praised the two adventurous people and even asserted that this set the best record they had ever seen.