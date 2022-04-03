US News And World Report Introduced The World's Most Agile Countries

In recent years, the pandemic, global conflict, and overall instability have highlighted the need for every country to be more nimble and adaptable. Governments can better serve people and travellers in a fast changing environment by implementing adaptable rules and solutions based on new information.



US News & World Report established the new Agility index this year as part of their annual best countries rankings to highlight the potential to adapt and respond to hurdles, resulting in a list of the top nations ranked by their ability to be adaptable, dynamic, modern, progressive, or responsive, reported BBC

Throughout the survey, it included policy professionals and local residents to know some of the world's most agile countries and also to learn more about what defines a country agile.

The United States Of America

The first country to top the Agility index list is United States of America. Although the United States did not enact a nationally required lockdown like many other Western countries, its market-driven economy allowed for rapid innovation in the face of the Covid-19 issue.

As per a local, the food industry was just a microcosm of the country 's total flexibility, as other businesses were able to easily respond to the pandemic landscape. Whether it was producing masks or hand sanitizer, or enabling technology like video conferencing to permit individuals to work in an effective manner from home.

At the national level, mask mandates in flights and airports allowed travellers to continue travelling with confidence, ensuring that travel and its economic advantages were available throughout the pandemic. International travellers must still be completely vaccinated, according to the authorities.

Travellers should be aware that vaccination rates among people vary greatly by state and even county, with some cities having significantly higher immunisation rates and a greater readiness to welcome visitors safely back.

Australia

Australia, which came in second place overall in the Agility index and had the highest ratings in reactivity and flexibility, took a radically different approach than the United States, imposing rigorous lockdowns that maintained the island nation's caseloads at world-low levels. However, in the face of subsequent waves of Covid, the government quickly transitioned from an elimination approach to a full reopening, based on a roughly 95 percent vaccination rate among persons 16 and older.

Travelers should double-check each state's and territory's arrival criteria, as they may differ and alter at any time. The country has also just stated that the restriction on ship arrivals will be lifted as of April 17, 2022, however passengers will still need to be vaccinated. People believed that after the lockdown phase took place, people travelled throughout the country which resulted an increase fresh openings in less touristy regional destinations.

South Korea

South Korea, which ranked sixth overall in the Agility index and received high marks for its ability to be dynamic and progressive early in the pandemic, was praised for keeping case counts low and implementing aggressive testing and isolation for infected people. Despite the fact that the number of cases is already at an all-time high, the country continues to press forward with its intention to lift numerous limitations, confident in the country's overall vaccination rate and hospital capacity.

The residents found that there are local regions that are immense beautiful and are yet to discover, so people discovered those places during that period of time. International visitors will find it simpler to travel there initially, considering as of April 1, 2022, vaccinated travellers who submit their vaccination history online will be eligible for an obligatory seven-day quarantine exemption.

Belgium

Belgium, which came in 16th place overall in Agility, outperformed all of its European peers in the adaptability subranking. Residents take pride in their capacity to adapt, which is a cultural need given the city's history of occupation by the Romans, French, Dutch, and Germans, as evidenced by its multilingual society and willingness to host the European Union in Brussels.

The government wasn't the only one who could adapt. Restaurants began offering takeout and food trucks, clothes stores began selling online, and museums began offering virtual tours.

In Belgium, mostly all Covid restrictions have been lifted, allowing the bi-annual Brussels Flower Carpet and music festivals to resume.

Brazil

Brazil was the highest-ranking South American country in both the Agility and Dynamic Ability indexes, ranking 23rd and sixth, respectively. Though residents admit the government made mistakes in its pandemic response at first, the healthcare system was able to quickly and efficiently vaccinate the large population, with the largest city, So Paulo, having a near-100 percent vaccination rate, making it one of the world's "vaccine capitals."

The government couldn't afford a long lockdown because it lacked the resources of larger economies, so residents had to do their part by wearing masks and maintaining social distance. However, many people believe that not shutting down the economy helped the country recover from the pandemic.