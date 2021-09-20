V2HelpU: Serving the NEEDY Amidst Corona Pandemic

10 years back, we formed a group to serve the needy; we named the group as V2HelpU. Our group has been supporting the underprivileged students so that they can continue their education and also our group has been extending financial support to the poor people who were in dire need seeking financial aid, so that they could afford for their medical treatments of their loved ones.



Our group has risen and stood stall, amidst the Corona Pandemic, the founder of the V2HelpU, Karnati Sravan Kumar Karnati, was deeply touched by the suffering of the migrant workers. So, he and his wife Jyothsna Devi, started preparing food and then distributing the healthy food prepared food by them to the migrant workers, who at that particular time, had no means of transport but were mere walking towards their hometown as they were left jobless, hoping that, they would find a way out after reaching home. With no source of income during the period of Covid 19 lockdown, there was an unprecedented migrant crisis unfolded in India.

Nearing to 600 Migrants were served food during their journey

This Pandemic, was worst, as it left numerous communities vulnerable, jobless and many were struggling to feed their families, it was really painful to witness even the little ones suffer due to hunger. We V2HelpU group, came forward to help at least a few families if not all, and we started distributing groceries to House maids, Private job holders who lost their Jobs and especially private school teachers, likewise, on total we have distributed Groceries to more than 1000 families in phase-1.

Later, another crisis hit the Hyderabad city, this time, it was massive floods in varied corners of the city, then again V2HelpU has again stood by the people by serving nearing to 4000 meals in Hayathnagar area and that's not all, we also distributed 600+ groceries kits to the flood affected families.

The Corona Pandemic has hit hard, it left many families jobless and also what was worse was, many lost their loved ones and the most tragic was, when the head of family, who were the only bread winner of the family have succumbed to the virus. Even some of the single women as well as private workers, have lost their livelihood and then our group came up with an initiative called "Project Hope", this project made the above individuals regain hope and made them self reliant and again they started earning their livelihood and begin their life with dignity. Some of the initiatives of this project include, distributing sewing machines, helping individuals set up tiffin centre, tea stall and so on. Until now, we feel both, happy and satisfied we were able to sponsor total 120 livilihood projects.

The V2HelpU began one more initiative called "Project Akshara" through which, they began distributing notebooks, sponsoring ship program to provide school fees to the unprivileged students, so that they can continue their education and do not end up as drop outs.

One more initiative of V2HelpU is Project Aarogya, till date, our group has come forward paid for about 5 individuals their medical expenses.

During the Phase 2 of Covid-19: Numerous families, who have been affected by Covid-19, were unable to cook healthy food. So, we began a new initiative "Project Annapurana" here, both co-founder Jyosthsna Devi as well as her husband started cooking healthy food for Covid-19 Patients and delivering the same to patients until these patients started showing signs of recovery, as days passed, few more volunteers have joined this good cause and they started cooking from varied parts of Hyderabad and delivering to the patients home.

-Project Annapurna Initiative continuously ran for about 52 days and it helped serve 4000+ meals.

-Few Milestones of V2HelpU til date

-Total Grocery kits distributed so far during this pandemic is about 2500 groceries kit.

-Total Projects/small scale business setup: 120

-Total number of students sponsored is about 25

-Total number of meals served til date is 10,000+

-Number of Notebooks distributed so far is 6000

-A Number of health requests handled is 10

The V2HelpU, this group is for the Needy, it has helped many people as well as communities in general, during the recent pandemic.

It all began with food distribution to migrant workers and they we have started extending help to more than 2000 private school teachers, Cab Drivers, weavers, muscular dystrophy patients and Hyderabad Flood affected communities and other low income groups with one month groceries. We have also extended support to 30+ students to continue their education and also distributed Notebooks to 1000 students through this initiative. Project Akshara, Supplied food to about 40000 people during the Hyderabad floods. Our group also offered oxygen cylinders to Covid patients, it also extended support to setup a small scale business such as Tea stalls, tiffin centers, sewing machines, vegetable carts etc for jobless, hopeless families through their initiative, called Project hope.

Our group also extended their support to poor families for their medical expenses, till date we have saved around 6 lives through their initiative "Project Aarogya".

It has been our great privilege to help all those, who are in need and offer any kind of assistance, which would help uplift them and help them, rise again. We want everyone, who wish to support these good initiatives to lend a helping hand so that we can continue the good work of helping others who may be need of our help. We would also like to appreciate our volunteers, who stood by us and helped us continue the good work since, its inception, 10 years-Sravan Kumar karnati.