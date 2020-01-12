Viral meme: Virat Kohli's reaction to Shreyas Iyer's massive six

During the second T20, Shreyas Iyer has smashed a huge six off Sri Lankan spinner Wahindu Hasranga and sent the ball above the roof of the stands. The shot left the spectators and even the skipper in awe. So, the video went viral soon.

Virat Kohli's performance and captaincy was always in talks of people. But, this, is not the only thing that has got everyone talking online because after India's clinical win over Sri Lanka in the T20 series, his quirky expression during the second T20 match in reaction to Shreyas Iyer's massive six has caught the eye of cricket buffs and desi Twitterati couldn't stop turning it into a meme. Nowadays, there are so many memes related to this.

Nowadays, Virat Kohli's that gaping expression has become a fodder for meme-makers over the social media.

In the third and final T20I, India crushed Sri Lanka by 78 runsof their bilateral series to win the series 2-0.









When you and your colleague find out the amount of money your boss makes. pic.twitter.com/e251A9U4w4 — Bade Chote (@badechote) January 10, 2020 *Short story*



A Mechanical Student entering Computer Science classroom by mistake. pic.twitter.com/dXEycNl1Rt — Sudipto (@tastemythunder) January 8, 2020









