Viral video Of Two Kids Covering Five Hundred Miles In Bangla Is Grabbing Attention

A video of two young boys singing a version of the song Five Hundred Miles has appeared online. On the other hand, the cover song is a little different and is written in Bangla.

The teenagers who performed this exquisite rendition of Five Hundred Miles have received a lot of appreciation from the internet.

Their band is named 'Udla Ga,' and the males in the video are cousins. The video features, wherein on the left side, the boy's name is Anwoy Chakraborty who is eight years old, and Anwesh Kanjila is on the right side and is fifteen years old.

The video was shared by Anwoy's father, Arindom Chakraborty on his Facebook page. Arindom's younger brother wrote the song, and Anwesh is the one who plays the ukulele.





According to Arindom, the musical video was not prepared earlier and happened out of nowhere. He also stated that he intends to do more such recordings with the children in the future. He explained that Anwesh is his nephew and Anwoy is my eight-year-old kid. Both brothers like singing and have a terrific rapport. His brother wrote the lyrics to this song, which he shared on their family WhatsApp group. He thought it would be fun to make something with the lyrics when I came across them.

He also added that the two teenagers can be seen singing in Bengali in the 1-minute-55-second video. The Bengali dialect they employ in the video is not the same as what is widely spoken. There are several dialects of Bengali and the present generation, or the upcoming generation, may never utilize them or be aware of them.

Arindom shared the experience that five Hundred Miles is a well-known song, and they were familiar with it. Before they recorded the cover, they practiced for a few days. After that, he gave it to a friend, who altered it and returned it to him, after which I shared it on social media.

He first asked the children whether they were okay with filming this video. They were initially hesitant because they were not dressed and later were convinced to shoot the video.

Meanwhile, they were undressed as Udla Ga, which means "bare body" in Bangla, is also the name of this "band" of cousins.