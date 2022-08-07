Watch The Trending Video Of 3 Boys Fighting off Python To save Their Pet Dog

In a trending video that has gone viral online witnesses three young boys successfully repelled a huge python in order to save their pet. The lads heroically fought the reptile off and managed to save their pet, however the exact location of the occurrence remains unknown.



The trending video was posted. In the brief video, three young boys are seen fighting against a large python that had wrapped itself around their pet dog's torso. To get the snake to leave, they used sticks. Here is the video, have a look at it:









The video appears to show the dog escaping unscathed. One of the youngsters grabbed the snake by the head and began removing it from the dog. The other two boys also assisted him. They fought to remove the dog from the snake's hold for a time before succeeding.

After being posted online, the trending video garnered over 2 lakh views. Internet users shared their admiration for the lads' bravery in the comments section.

Meanwhile this video makes us remember that how there are numerous instances of people putting their lives in danger for their pets. Like these youngsters who also risked their lives for their pet dog, their devotion knows no bounds.