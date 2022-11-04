Watch The Trending Video Of 94-Year-Old Woman Unable Going Concert Gets A Surprise From Her Favourite Band

People were moved to tears seeing a trending video of an elderly woman's response to receiving a surprise from her favourite band. The band Cosimo and the Hot Coals' official Instagram page is where the video was first shared. But after being reposted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement, the video became popular. Many people have been moved to tears by the video, and you could experience the same.

A day ago, the video was uploaded. The trending video has gained a lot of attention since it was posted and has around 1.4 million views as of right now. Additionally, the share has gotten a lot of likes and comments. In the comments area of the video, people expressed their affection for one another. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The band is seen serenading the elderly woman in the heartwarming footage. And it's obvious from her response that she was pleased with the performance. Here is 94-year-old Franca, who enjoys listening to her favourite band, @cosimoandthehotcoals. The band occasionally shows up to serenade her because she can no longer physically attend their live performances.

