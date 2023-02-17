Watch The Trending Video Of A Brave Woman Fighting off A Molester

A fitness model and social media influencer is receiving praise from all over the internet for her courage and composure. The woman is receiving praise online for valiantly repelling a man who attempted to molest her inside a gym. A trending video witnessed Nashali Alma, 24 years old has been named as the woman and has shown tremendous bravery with it.



Nashali is seen working out in the gym at the Inwood Park Apartment Complex in Tampa, Florida, at the beginning of the film. In the meantime, Xavier Thomas-Jones, the defendant, shows up at the gym and waits outside.









Nashali unlocks the door for him to enter thinking he could have come to the gym and continues working out. But soon after, the offender approaches her and makes an effort to molest her. The accused tries to knock Nashali to the ground despite objections. But the courageous woman resists and begins striking him in the face. In response to her fortitude, the attacker eventually gives up after some time.



Nashali explained and inspired by saying that her advice would be to never give up, and that her parents have always told her in life to never give up on anything in a video that the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released on Instagram. She recalled it as she was battling him, she always tried to keep this in mind.