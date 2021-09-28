Watch The Trending Video Of A Couple Insanely Dancing On Their Wedding

A bride and groom leave no stone unturned in their efforts to make their wedding day one to remember. Everyone's ambition is to make a big entrance into the wedding site. This takes a lot of time and work to plan. Nevertheless, not everything goes according to plan for everyone, and one couple experienced something similar on their wedding day.



A trending video that has gone popular on social media depicts a couple dancing blissfully hand-in-hand as they enter the wedding location. But they didn't foresee was to wind up falling off the stage where they were supposed to dance their hearts out.

A couple can be observed dancing hand-in-hand as they approach the wedding site in the trending video that has proved popular on Instagram. They walked onto the stage, and the groom attempted to lift the bride onto his back.

Here is the video, have a look on it:









Eventuallyly, he loses his footing and both of them fall off the stage. Their enthusiasm, though, was unaffected. They stand up and get right back to work. Including over 2.5 million views on social media, the video has gone completely insanely popular.