Watch The Trending Video Of A Dog Helping Her Best Friend In Doing Laundry

Mary and her best friend Secret, an Australian Shepherd, was spotted in a trending Video which is circulating on instagram.

They both were spotted at a laundromat, where Secret can be seen serving the helping hand with Mary.

The video had received more than 51, 712 likes within a short span of time.





Mary and Secret are seen washing laundry together in the video. Secret not only assists Mary with her laundry, but he also assists her in sorting the garments into separate racks.

The video was posted on instagram and the caption explained how people can enjoy work if they are accompanied by their friend. Mary & Secret's Instagram account has over 951k followers.

Previously, there was an utterly cute video of Mary and her beloved Secret doing yoga, which went insanely viral on social media just a few days ago.





These videos showcase the bond between both of them and how they accompany each other in every single thing. It also assures the possibility of doing things easily if people are united with their loved ones.

One of the major bestfriend goals was also shown by them in a video. Take a look at the videos witnessing their friendship.









Users had not kept themselves away to showcase their love for the video and their bond. The users had praised their bond as well as the beauty of Secret.



