Watch The Trending Video Of A Dog Tied To Car And Dragged Around Jodhpur

A trending video showing a dog being tethered to a car and dragged along the highway as it tries to keep up with the moving vehicle has gone viral on social media. Netizens were outraged by the viral video and urged that the culprit be given harsh punishment for his animal cruelty. The driver, a well-known plastic surgeon at a government hospital in Rajasthan, was arrested when the video went viral.



According to reports, the dog has bruises and a fracture in one of its legs. A worker at Dog Home Foundation stated that the animal also had bruises on its neck. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The person who did this he is a Dr. Rajneesh Gwala and dog legs have multiple fracture and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpur please spread this vidro so that @CP_Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence @WHO @TheJohnAbraham @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/leNVxklx1N — Dog Home Foundation (@DHFJodhpur) September 18, 2022



Jogendra Singh, Shastri Nagar SHO mentioned that a case has been registered against Dr Rajneesh Gwala under Section 428 for mischief by killing or maiming animal and Section 11 for treating animals cruelly of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act. The video has went viral within a short span of time. Meanwhile, Gwala didn't respond to any calls. Dr. Dilip Kachawaha, principal and controller of S N Medical College, reported that Gwala has been served with a show cause notice requesting his response within 24 hours.



The alleged video shows Gwala driving the car while some commuters recorded his behaviour and even saved the dog after stopping his car. Police, according to the manager of the shelter house, were hesitant to comply at first. He further added that they asked the police to release the ambulance so the injured dog could be treated, but they kept it at the police station for nearly an hour without a need. The cops acted under the sway of the doctor and a FIR was made only after two hours.