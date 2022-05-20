Watch The Trending Video Of A Giant Anaconda Crossing A Road

A trending video shows a four-meter-long anaconda crossing a road, which will terrify anyone who is even the slightest bit afraid of snakes. The video begins with a giant anaconda crawling over a divider while pedestrians attempting to film it follow it to the other side. As time appears to stand still in Brazil, the incredibly long snake manages to stop all oncoming traffic.



The video gained a large amount of attention and had terrified the netizens. The trending video went popular on Instagram in November of last year, garnering 2.3 lakh views and some curious reactions from stunned internet users. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The trending video is a part of the video that has also been uploaded in the YouTube. The video shared in the YouTube is having the full video where the giant snake is crossing and several roadsiders and passer by noticed it. Many of them also clicked pictures with it and uploaded it in their respective social media handles. Here is the link for the full video:





