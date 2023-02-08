Watch The Trending Video Of A Girl Writting With Both Her Hands At The Same Time

When performing many chores, including writing, the majority of people favour using either their left or their right hand. But there are some ambidextrous people in the world who can use both of their hand for multiple tasks. Similarly, a trending video witnessed a girl who is able to use both hands equally for writting. The Mangalorean girl named Aadi Swaroopa, who can write neatly and simultaneously with both hands can be seen in the video.



In the recent video, she was showcasing her talent which actually astounded a lot ofviewers. The footage was released on Twitter by Ravi Karkara. She is from Mangalore and is known as "Aadi Swaroopa," he tweeted. She is proficient in 11 writing genres. It means that, on one in a million occasions, both of her brain's activities occur simultaneously. Here is the video, have a look at it:

She is 'Aadi Swaroopa' from Mangalore. She can WRITE in 11 different style. Both Parts of her BRAIN functions at the Same Time, one in a million. Amazing!



This Skill is Known as Ambidexterityhttps://t.co/n3p0LtLksT pic.twitter.com/31g58QrDlb — Ravi Karkara (@ravikarkara) February 5, 2023



Several days ago, the video was circulated. More than 1.2 million people have seen it since it was posted, and the numbers are only rising. The sharing has also received a number of likes and comments.

