Watch The Trending Video Of A Kerala Cop Fighting Man Wielding Machete

The trending video of a brave police officer in Kerala fighting and overcoming a man wielding a large machete has gone popular on social media. The incident occurred on June 12 in the Kerala town of Nooranadu, in the Alappuzha district. V R Arunkumar, 37 years old is a Nooranad station sub-inspector.

The accused and his brother had been summoned by the police to address a property dispute between the brothers. Here is the trending video, have a look at:

#ViralVideo: Kerala cop fights man carrying giant machete, overpowers him pic.twitter.com/eamjpIiRgn — TOI Kochi (@TOIKochiNews) June 20, 2022

The accused was dissatisfied with the conclusion of the negotiations and later that day pursued the police jeep in which the officer was stationed. Whereas overtaking the police jeep, the accused abused the officer and parked his two-wheeler on the side of the road.

As the officer exited the truck, the accused approached him with the firearm drawn.

He was overwhelmed by the officer, who put him into arrest. The cop sustained damage to his fingers as a result of the altercation. On Monday, state police head Anil Kanth presented the officer with a recognition certificate and a trophy for his efforts.

Meanwhile, the officer began his career as a civil police officer in 2007 and passed the sub-inspector exam in 2021. He is from Thiruvananthapuram's Malayankeezhu.