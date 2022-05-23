Watch The Trending Video Of A Lion Biting Man's Finger

A trending video is circulating on the internet which shows a lion biting off a zoo worker's finger after he disturbed the beast through the fence. The man pushed his hand through the lion's cage at the Jamaica Zoo in St Elizabeth on Friday, causing the incident.

The lion, annoyed by the man's continual mocking, tried to warn him by snarling and flashing its teeth. However, the man ignored the warning and continued on his way. As the man battled to break free from the lion's jaws, it bit his finger. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Show off bring disgrace The lion at Jamaica Zoo ripped his finger off. pic.twitter.com/Ae2FRQHunk — Ms blunt from shi born 🇯🇲 "PRJEFE" (@OneciaG) May 21, 2022

As per sources, the man's finger became locked in the lion's mouth, stretching the tendon before snapping it. The lion took off the entire top portion of his finger, from the first joint.

The trending video went viral, and many people chastised the man for bothering the lion. Many others believed he deserved to be punished. Several users reacted on the video and give feedback in the comment section. People asked that why no one assisted him, while some mentioned that he earned every bit of punishment for his folly.