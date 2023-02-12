Watch The Trending Video Of A Little Boy Taking Ill Father to Hospital in Wooden Pushcart

In a trending video from Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, a six-year-old child is seen pushing his unwell father in a wooden pushcart to a government hospital for treatment. The incident accuses authorities of failing once again to provide ambulances to low-income households living in isolated parts of Madhya Pradesh.



The issue was brought to light on Saturday after some neighbours saw the youngster and his mother wheeling a wooden cart and posted a video of it online. The incident was reported in Baliari town in the Singrauli district. The family waited for an ambulance for more than an hour there, but when it took longer than expected, the young boy, who was completely unprepared, decided to carry his father to the hospital on a wooden cart. Here is the video, have a looka t it:

A boy wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans is seen in a viral video trying to control the motion of the cart while his mother is seen pushing it from the other end. The boy had pushed the cart for three kilometres.



The Singrauli district administration took notice of the incident after a video of it appeared on social media and later that evening they launched an investigation. Such events, in which individuals were observed bringing sick people to hospitals or their dead back to their homes, or even pregnant ladies, have been making headlines from many regions of Madhya Pradesh, especially in rural areas.