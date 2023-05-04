Live
Watch The Trending Video Of A Mama Cat Loving Her Kitten
- The adorable video has received more than 10.3 million views since it was shared, and the numbers are still rising.
Several cute videos of cats usually emerge within the internet that win the hearts of the netizens. Similarly, a trending video of a mother cat cuddling and kissing her kitten has gone viral within a short period of time. The kitten, who is clearly distressed, can be seen in the footage laying next to its mother.
As the clip goes on, the mother cat swiftly encircles the kitten with her paws and kisses it to soothe it. Many people have been moved by the video online, and you might feel the same way. Here is the video, have a look at it:
The adorable video has received more than 10.3 million views since it was shared, and the numbers are still rising. Even more people flocked to the video's comment section and posted their opinions there.
