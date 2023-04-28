Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Brushing Teeth Inside Delhi Metro Train

A trending video of a man brushing his teeth while travelling between compartments in a metro is going popular online. The scene is following the success of a woman's film in which she was seen wearing the barest minimum of clothing in the Delhi Metro.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by Mohit Gauhar in November 2022, but it has recently grown in popularity with over a million views and 81,000 likes. Social media users' reactions have been divided, with some complimenting the man's bravado and others criticising his lack of good manners and hygiene. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Meanwhile, Gauhar also posted a another video showing the same individual travelling between railway compartments while donning a T-shirt and a towel. Unrest has already been sparked by a popular Delhi Metro video.