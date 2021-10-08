Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Capturing Rattlesnake In A Bucket

A trending video of an animal rescuer gently collecting a deadly rattlesnake on social media has gone viral, and the internet agrees that it's not a fun job.Snakes, for example, can be exceedingly harmful if not handled correctly. It is never a good idea to approach a snake without the right protective gear, and so is also not a good idea to attempt it without prior training.

In this one-minute video, an animal rescuer is dispatched to capture a rattlesnake that has slithered inside a home. The trending video demonstrated how a well-trained man can deal with deadly reptiles like this one. The man entered with his gear and proceeded to the snake. He had a long clamp stick with him, which he used to grab the creature and place it in the bucket. When the snake saw the rescuer, it assumed a hostile posture and began hissing loudly.





Finally, the man caught the snake and placed it in the bucket with extreme precision. The caption of the post explained that it is not a fun job.

An account called Bviral posted the footage to Instagram. It has already received over 1.5 lakh views and has elicited a variety of responses from social media users. While some believed it would be amusing, others were terrified.