Watch The Trending Video Of A Man From J&K Getting Denied To Get Room At Delhi hotel

A Delhi hotel, which is part of the hotel aggregation company Oyo Rooms, is under fire on social media for allegedly refusing to accommodate a Kashmiri man.

A trending video circulating on social media showing a woman employee at a hotel reception refusing to let a Kashmiri resident check-in despite the fact that he presented her with his legitimate identity credentials, including his Aadhaar Card. The man had reserved a hotel room on the Oyo website.

When challenged by the man, the woman can be seen dialling her senior's number. She instructs him to speak with the guest and explain why he was turned down for a room. After a quick conversation with her superior, the woman informs the Kashmiri guy that the Delhi Police have told them not to allow Kashmiri people to stay in the hotel.

Mr Khuehami, who shared the footage of the incident on Twitter, called it a "effect of The Kashmir Files." Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Nasir Khuehami, the National Spokesperson of the Jammu And Kashmir Students' Association, bringing the matter to light.

The Delhi Police claimed in a flurry of tweets yesterday night that they did not give any such instructions to the hotels in Delhi. Delhi Police issued the clarification in response to the hotel's assertion that it was told by the Delhi Police not to accommodate Kashmiris.

The Delhi Police added that some netizens are attempting to damage the image of the Delhi Police by willfully misrepresenting the video in circulation, which could result in criminal charges.