Watch The Trending Video Of A Mother Pushing Her Child Out Of A Burning Building

A trending video featured during riots in Durban, South Africa, a mom dropped her two-year-old daughter to people below from a burning building. Journalist Nomsa Maseko shared a video of the incident on Twitter, and it quickly went viral.



Naledi Manyoni claimed she was on the 16th floor when the high-rise building caught fire on Tuesday. She raced down the stairs with her daughter to getaway. Naledi was walking down the street when she came to a ledge over the street and threw her toddler to a gathering of people below the building and later it was witnessed that the youngster was uninjured. After the accident that took place, Naledi recalled and explainedthat she held her head in shock after being thrown, but that she was caught. She continued telling her mother that she should throw her down. With over two lakh views so far, the trending video has been circulated within a short span of time. In the post's comments area, social media users shared their ideas and opinions.

[WATCH] Toddler rescued from a fire. Looters started a fire after stealing everything from the shops on the ground floor. They then set fire to the building, affecting apartments upstairs. Neighbours caught the little girl 🥺#ShutdownKZN watch @BBCWorld for more pic.twitter.com/LTMTAa7WAz — Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) July 13, 2021

Several users started giving their opinions in the comment section and recalling the terrible incident that took place. Here are some of the comments:





[WATCH] Toddler rescued from a fire. Looters started a fire after stealing everything from the shops on the ground floor. They then set fire to the building, affecting apartments upstairs. Neighbours caught the little girl 🥺#ShutdownKZN watch @BBCWorld for more pic.twitter.com/LTMTAa7WAz — Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) July 13, 2021





This was very difficult to see especially the lady sitting with a broken off foot. — Zwe (@Sizmister) July 14, 2021









Among the chaos, it's heartwarming to see people trying to restore humanity. I will never forget this video. — Rudolph_Mare (@RudolphMare2) July 14, 2021









I can watch this video the whole day. saving a little one. The most beautiful thing I've seen the last week. That is what hope looks like. — Rágnár Ván Töndérsön (@Slipcatch) July 14, 2021







