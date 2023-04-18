Watch The Trending Video Of A Peacock Getting Angry On Women For Stealing Her Eggs

A trending video witnessed two women unsuccessfully attempting to steal a peacock's eggs from a tree and immediately regretted their actions. To remove the eggs from the nest, one of them scaled the tree. Peacock arrived there, nevertheless, just in time to save the eggs, and he then attacked the woman. About 1 lakh people have watched the video since it was posted on the Twitter account 'The Figen.'



A woman can be seen in the video climbing a tree and removing the eggs from the nest. One by one, she was giving each one to a different woman who was standing close to the tree. The peacock intervened to safeguard the eggs after spotting the woman stealing them. The woman was attacked by the bird until she fled the tree. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The peacock's attack on these women while they were stealing the eggs received support on the internet. Yet, other users believe that this video was manufactured.

