Watch The Trending Video Of A Queen Bee Laying Egg

A trending video with bees will make it possible that all the netizens will wind up viewing the video on repeat after it's been shared on Instagram. The video features a queen bee who lays egg in the video. It also depicts a few other bee colony members.



The caption of the trending video explains that how the queen bee is depositing an egg and the quantity of eggs a queen lays each day varies according to the colony's demands and health. A robust and well-fed queen can produce her entire body weight in eggs per day if a colony requires more bees. The caption further explains the chance to compare and contrast each variety of bee. In this video, that there was only one male droning bee the he's huge bee to the queen's upper left as she deposits the egg while the remaining bees are all female worker bees.

The trending video was posted on beekeeper Erika Thompson's Instagram page, Texas Beeworks.



The trending video had recieved over 1.7 lakh views since it was shared, and the number is growing. It has also gotten a lot of feedback and comments. Several users were amazed with the video and found it fascinating and started praising the video in the comment section.