Watch The Trending Video Of A Wild Elephant Trying To Board A Bus

Social media users are sharing a trending video of a huge wild elephant charging at a tour bus. Umashankar Singh posted the trending video on Twitter on Saturday, and since then it has received more than 127,000 views and 3,400 likes.



When the video started, a huge elephant was charging at a moving bus. On a highway route, the tusker was observed charging the car with its trunk. Here is the video, have a look at it:

As the elephant surged at the bus' gate in the footage, the bus, which had been travelling slowly, abruptly came to a stop. The animal appeared to be attempting to get inside the car. Fortunately, the wild tusker was observed separating from the vehicle at the end of the video without hurting anyone.



The incident's exact location is unknown at this time. Officer Dipanshu Kabra of the Indian Police Service (IPS) first posted the video.