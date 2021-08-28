Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Dancing Wholeheartedly After Getting Job

Several trending videos have been circulated on the social media that had entertained the netziens in various ways. In the break of COVID, a heart warming dance became viral and gathered millions of views. The girl named Kalay Jones had lost multiple jobs due to the pandemic and has been homeless for almost two years. After an interview she received a call from the manager that she had been selected and could not contain her excitement. Her manager says that Kalaya's dance was a heart warming moment for her as well.



Similarly, Dakara Spence just properly expressed what it's like to start a new job. She is showing and dancing in the parking lot after getting a job in an old video that has resurfaced online.

It became viral and circulated within a short span of time on TikTok, YouTube, and other social media sites. Have a look on the video that grabbed the attention of the users.







