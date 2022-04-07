Watch The Trending Video Of An Auto Driver Hitting The Cop

A trending video witnessed a shocking incident of a speeding auto-rickshaw rammed into a police sub-inspector after he attempted to stop the vehicle at Mount Poonamallee intersection in Nandambakkam on Monday, according to authorities.



Ponraj, a sub-inspector at Nandambakkam police station, and a female policeman were halting vehicles for inspection on Monday night when the event occurred. Ponraj attempted to stop a speeding car by waving his hand. The driver, however, failed to see him and slammed the three-wheeler into him. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

A Police Sub inspector hit by a speeding auto in Nandambakkam area in Chennai.



When,S.I Ponraj tried to stop a speeding auto, it hit him and sped away.



The auto driver is being searched by the Chennai police. Ponraj has been discharged after treatment today. pic.twitter.com/uKzhaJ8qmp — Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) April 5, 2022



Ponraj was thrown into the air before landing on the ground as a result of the collision. The autorickshaw driver fled the scene after the crash. Ponraj was rescued by other police officers, who took him to a nearby hospital.

A CCTV camera filmed the entire episode. The incident's video clip has also gone popular on social media. Several internet users posted the video and requested that the auto-rickshaw driver be prosecuted immediately.

A case has been filed, and a manhunt has been initiated to find the accused driver. The police are reviewing multiple CCTV footages in order to apprehend the fugitive motorist.

However, this is not the only case where the accident had took place due to over speeding. Another case came into month last month, a Class 2 student died after being allegedly driven over by a private school van in the state capital. VJ Theeksheeth (8), a native of Virugambakkam and a student at a private school in Alwarthirunagar, was identified as the deceased. The bus driver and a bus attendant have been arrested in connection with the incident.