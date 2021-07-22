Watch The Trending Video Of An Elephant Enjoying While Eating Maize

A trending video of elephants adoring maize and considering it to be one of their favorite foods. Proof can be found in a recent video of an elephant that circulated on social media within a short span of time. The elephant may be seen eating maize in the footage. Sudha Ramen of the Indian Forest Service has released the video clip. It was first shared on Gannuprem's Twitter account.



The elephant can be seen removing the outer shell of the corn and then finishing it all at once in the 15-second footage. The caption explains their love for 'maize'. The video has received more than 42,000 views.

Maize is one of their favourite foods #elephantspic.twitter.com/9uJA19tlZA — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 21, 2021

The elephant video was well-received by internet users and several users started giving their opinions in the comment section. Some of the heartwarming comments are stated below:

