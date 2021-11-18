Watch The Trending Video Of An Old Man's Joyful Contact With Stray dog

During the busy schedule of people, several times videos emerged that entertained the netizens in different ways. Similarly, a trending video witnessing Monish Howale shooting the footage at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station and published it on Instagram. A stray dog can be seen playing with an old cobbler on the station in the video. The dog continues to play as the video progresses, while the man chuckles and responds to the dog's demands. Keep tissues on hand since this video may make you teary-eyed.

Here is the trending video, have a glimpse of it:





A charming stray puppy and an elderly cobbler appear in the film, and we are confident that the pair will melt your heart.



After the trending video had been posted, it had gained over one million views and a slew of comments. The trending video has gone viral and had been circulated within a short span of time. While some internet users praised the elderly man's kindness, others praised the pair's beautiful bond. Many people said the film brightened their day and made them smile.