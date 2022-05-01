Watch The Trending Video Of Angelina Jolie Surprising People At Cafe During Ukraine Trip

During her tour to the war-torn country, Angelina Jolie stopped by a Ukrainian cafe. A trending video witnessed her signing autographs and greeting customers at a coffee shop in Lviv has gone popular online.



Jolie, 46 years old is a United Nations special envoy for refugees, but it's unclear whether she's in the country on official business. On Saturday, she paid a surprise visit in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.



A Facebook user shared the video of Jolie visiting a coffee shop, clad in a grey sweatshirt and jeans. She waved to the other customers in the cafe and signed autographs for the fans who approached her. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:



The trending video has 1.3 million views on Facebook and hundreds of comments as it was uploaded merely a few hours ago.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie also paid a visit to a Ukrainian railway station to greet some of the people displaced by Russia's war. The Hollywood star met volunteers dealing with the relocated during her visit to the station, who informed her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to roughly 15 people every day. As according volunteers, majority of those at the station belonging to the age group from two to ten.