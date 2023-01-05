Watch The Trending Video Of Angry Hippo Chasing People Riding Motorboat

Once you view the video, you'll understand why it has received so many reshares on social media platforms of a hippopotamus. In the trending video, individuals are seen traveling on a motorboat and taking in the scenery when a hippo becomes visibly enraged and begins chasing them. The travelers remained calm throughout and managed to safely flee the beast.

The Twitter account @30sectips shared the video. On Twitter, the terrifying footage was circulated. Since then, the tweet has gotten more than 1.2 lakh views. Over 53,500 people have watched the video, almost a thousand people have liked it, and there have been many comments on it. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Although accurate numbers are hard to come by, lore has it that hippos kill more people each year than lions, elephants, leopards, buffaloes and rhinos combined. Don't get close! pic.twitter.com/cc7EbQHs4j — Hidden Tips (@30sectips) January 3, 2023

The caption added that "Although accurate numbers are hard to come by, lore has it that hippos kill more people each year than lions, elephants, leopards, buffalos and rhinos combined. Don't get close!" However in this video, you can clearly observe that tables can turn any time as how the hippo started chasing the boat along the people who were boarding into it.