Watch The Trending Video Of Bikers Performing Nagin Dance

A trending video witnessedoccurred in Karnataka when a bunch of motorcycles hilariously burst into dancing to the sound of a truck's horn. The motorcyclists are parked by the side of the sodden road as they are seen clearly enjoying the fine weather.



The bikes are seen racing ahead of the truck in the first scene of the video. The trending video features the boys swiftly stopping their motorcycles and gesture in the direction of the truck, at which point the driver starts blasting music based on the classic "Main Teri Dushman" song from the Sridevi-starring movie "Nagina." Here is the video, have a look at it:





The young men begin to dance fervently, and some of them can even be heard shouting and screaming with delight. One of the youngsters crawls along the road imitating the snake's slithering motion. With videos of their Nagin dance appearing on Twitter, YouTube, and other social media sites, it quickly became popular online.

There are several users who can not resist themselves to give reactions in the comment section. Some users even recalled the dance routines from their own college days.

Meanwhile Karnataka and other states have received a heavy rain advisory from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It tweeted on Sunday that "a fresh intense wet period likely over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka from 12th July 2022."