Watch The Trending Video Of Father Taking Pic Of His Daughter For Every Day Of 20 Years

A timelapse trending video by Dutch director Frans Hofmeester is currently trending on social media once more. He photographed his daughter Lotte every day for 20 years, starting when she was a little newborn and continuing until her teenage years. Then he brilliantly edited it into a timelapse video. The outcome was simply fantastic.



This two-minute, 18-second clip demonstrates how Lotte's appearance evolved from that of a newborn to that of a young, attractive woman. Everything changes, including her hair colour and what she wears, and this video does a fantastic job of capturing each stage. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The caption of the post mentioned that the father's video that he made utilising his daughter's regular photos that he took up till the age of 20

