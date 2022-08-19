Watch The Trending Video Of Finnish PM Sanna Marin Partying With Friends
- The prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin is now dealing with backlash after a trending video of partying went viral on social media .
- The Finnish prime minister can be seen singing and dancing with her companions in the trending video.
To address the accusations made against her, PM Marin explained that she had simply consumed alcohol at the gathering. She added that she was saddened by the video's release and also mentioned that she was aware that it was being made. Here is the video that created a buzz, have a look at it:
PM Marin said that she sung and danced, which were both legal activities, and that she doesn't feel the need to alter her behaviour; rather, she will continue to be herself.