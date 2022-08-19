Watch The Trending Video Of Finnish PM Sanna Marin Partying With Friends

The prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin is now dealing with backlash after a trending video of partying went viral on social media .The Finnish prime minister can be seen singing and dancing with her companions in the trending video. Following the social media disclosure of the video, Marin came under fire from the opposition, with some calling for her to submit to a drug test.



To address the accusations made against her, PM Marin explained that she had simply consumed alcohol at the gathering. She added that she was saddened by the video's release and also mentioned that she was aware that it was being made. Here is the video that created a buzz, have a look at it:

Finland's Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it's not fitting for a PM.

PM Marin said that she sung and danced, which were both legal activities, and that she doesn't feel the need to alter her behaviour; rather, she will continue to be herself.



Meanwhile, the world's youngest prime minister, Marin, 36, has frequently been pictured at music festivals. She apologised for going out to a club last year after having a close encounter with a Covid supporter. Furthermore, the German news publication Bild dubbed Marin the "coolest prime minister" in the world last week.