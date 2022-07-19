Watch The Trending Video Of Goat Hugging Owner Brought to Be Sold As It Cries

On social media, a trending video of a goat acting human while being sold by its owner has gone viral. The likelihood is that it has caused you to cry on the internet. The goat in the video, which was submitted on Twitter by @ram vegan, is wailing like a baby rather than bleating, and there is a flute playing in the background.



The trending video has received over 100 likes and approximately 24,000 views since it was posted on Friday. Here is the video, have a look at it:





Goat brought to be sold hugs owner, cries like human 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/k5LwYRKDqW — Ramasubramanian V. Harikumar 💎 (@Ram_Vegan) July 15, 2022



The goat can be seen crying like a human in the 21-second clip while placing its head on the owner's shoulder. The owner and onlookers were moved by the gesture. The animal's fate piqued the interest of Twitter users.



The Twitter user has kept quiet about the location of the video's filming. On Twitter, he clarified that the video was actually captured during the Eid Ul Adha when the goat was brought in for market sale.

Meanwhile, the trending video makes us remember that following the discovery that animals can recognise various human facial expressions, a study published in the Royal Society suggests that goats also experience empathy.