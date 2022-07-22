Watch The Trending Video Of Little Boy Smiling While Getting Photo Clicked

On social media, a trending video of a young boy having his passport photo taken is going viral. The boy's mother took him to a photo studio.

In the now-viral video, the woman is seen telling the young kid to stand still and smile for the camera in front of a white background. However, as soon as the photographer starts working, the young child flashes a toothy grin and exclaims "cheese" while beaming widely. Here is the video, have a look at it:









There is a recording of the photographer saying, "Very good photo, but no teeth." "Kid giving his all for passport shots" is the caption that was used to share the video on Instagram.

More than 1.3 million people have already liked the trending video, which has received over 18.5 million views. Users have lauded the young youngster in the comments area with lovely comments.

Meanwhile, videos of young toddlers having fun quickly gain popularity on social media. A video of a young child carrying strawberries in the yard recently went viral online.When she was seen carrying them away in the viral video, a strawberry fell to the ground.

Another fruit fell to the ground as she knelt down to grab that one. Other fruits could be seen dropping out of the basket whenever she made an attempt to pick another fruit up off the ground. More than 23.4 million people watched and more than 7.9 lakh people liked this video of the girl.