Watch The Trending Video Of Magician Performing Magic Tricks With Two iPhones

Bryan Sanders, a magician, is renowned for performing mind-blowing magic tricks that never fail to captivate audiences. His most recent Instagram video is evidence of this. Bryan Sanders is shown in the trending video performing magic tricks with two iPhones, and his astounding performance is likely to astound you. Bryan is seen in the opening of the video transferring two iPhone "sevens" from one to the other.



Additionally, it shows him entering a random number, quickly clearing it, and making it reappear on another iPhone. The trending video has received over nine million views since it was posted on Instagram on September 4. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Additionally, it has received several comments. Furthermore, the caption added to the Instagram video with a number of hashtags include making magic happen on two iPhones .

