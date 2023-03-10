Watch The Trending Video Of Man Getting Frustrated By Friend’s Prank

In a trending video we're sharing with you, a man is shown taking a shower outside while rinsing the soap off his head with the water flowing over him. His companion, who is seated on the wall directly above the shower, adds a little more shampoo as he is finishing the rinse.



This video was too much funny and had been spread with a short span of time. Here is the video, have a look at it:

This perplexes him since, despite numerous attempts, he is unable to rinse off the shampoo while his companion continues to pour more and more. While his companion watches the performance at his cost, the man loses his temper, screams, is irate, and is dissatisfied.



Therefore, these actions increase the enjoyment and attachment since, in contrast to rage and irritation, friendship endures even the most trying circumstances.