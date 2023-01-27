  • Menu
Watch The Trending Video Of Man's Encounter With Shark

Old video shows a mans scary encounter with a white shark.(Twitter/@OodlyTeriffying)
Highlights

  • A Twitter user posted the trending video which goes viral within a short span of time.
  • It has received many likes and been seen 7.3 million times since being posted online.

An old video that has gone popular online depicts a guy getting up and personal with a shark. A Twitter user posted the trending video which goes viral within a short span of time.

The brief video opens with a diver in the middle of the sea. The diver is swimming when a shark swims up and bumps into their head. The person dives to protect himself as soon as the shark strikes them. Given that they are looking at the camera, the diver appears to be oblivious to the shark's existence. Here is the video, have a look at it:


On January 26, this video was posted on online platform. It has received many likes and been seen 7.3 million times since being posted online. On the video, several people have left comments.

