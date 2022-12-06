Watch The Trending Video Of Metro Dropping Boy Directly Inside Home

On social media, a trending video of a metro dropping off a young boy at his home has gone viral. User Tansu Yegen shared the trending video on Twitter on Friday, and since then it has had over 6.6 million views and over 45,000 likes.



A woman was seen using her phone while seated on a couch when the video first started. A metro track is visible as a section of her apartment's floor is seen moving sideways in a few seconds. Then, a little boy is seen exiting a cylindrical building that resembles an elevator and leads directly to the apartment from the metro. Here is the video, have a look at it:









The video has gone viral after it was spread online. Users on Twitter swarmed the comment section with a variety of responses. While some people derided the proposal as "absurd," others merely admired the "wonderful" concept.



Meanwhile, Mr. Yegen is renowned for tweeting fascinating articles to his 1.2 million Twitter followers. He posted yet another amazing video of China's driving test last month. The video dissipated online viewers. Some shared videos and pictures of driving exams from various nations while others commended the drivers' driving abilities. More than 10 million people watched the video, and it received close to 180,000 likes.