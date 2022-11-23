Watch The Trending Video Of Mumbai Man Outperforming Pakistani Woman's Viral Dance

A video of a Pakistani woman dancing at a wedding to Lata Mangeshkar's "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" went popular on social media, encouraging hundreds of people to imitate her dance steps earlier. While giving an answer, another trending video of an Indian man named Arsalaan Khan copying the popular dance routines started to circulate online. And it immediately became well-liked by Internet users.

Since it was posted on Instagram three days ago, the trending video has been viewed more than 3.4 million times. It has also drawn numerous remarks from web users who were astounded by his ability. Here is the video, have a look at it:

In the video, Arsalaan can be seen supporting himself with his friends as he does the popular dance. He was being observed by millions of people, and online users were gushing over his murdering prowess. Similar to the Pakistani woman, Arsalaan is also wearing green. According to his Instagram account, he is from Mumbai.

